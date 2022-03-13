Analysts Anticipate MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). MediWound reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Get MediWound alerts:

MDWD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MediWound in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 68,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,388. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MediWound by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 322,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 35,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MediWound during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in MediWound by 544.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MediWound by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 69,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

About MediWound (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediWound (MDWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.