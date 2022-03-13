Analysts Expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFC Gamma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. AFC Gamma reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AFC Gamma.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.39.

AFCG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $19.34. 129,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,150. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.38%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AFC Gamma (AFCG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.