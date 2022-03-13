Analysts Expect Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post $2.00 EPS

Brokerages predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Methanex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the highest is $2.07. Methanex posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 86.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Methanex will report full-year earnings of $5.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.36 to $6.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Methanex from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Methanex stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

