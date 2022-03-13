Analysts Expect Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Mitek Systems posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $15,949,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 2,280,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,485,000 after purchasing an additional 617,657 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 285,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mitek Systems by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 488,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,407,000 after purchasing an additional 222,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,224,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 166,825 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitek Systems stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,375. Mitek Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 5.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a PE ratio of 65.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

