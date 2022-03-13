Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) to report sales of $9.98 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $10.39 billion. Coca-Cola reported sales of $9.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $42.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $41.38 billion to $42.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.67 billion to $45.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,989,163. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after buying an additional 9,884,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after buying an additional 2,984,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after buying an additional 2,035,444 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.42. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

