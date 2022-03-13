Analysts Set Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Target Price at $119.54

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after purchasing an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $354,019,000 after acquiring an additional 150,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $331,926,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $251,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $94.59. 3,159,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,568. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.33.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

