Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Target Price at $15.60

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

NYSE:EC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,526,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,457,000 after buying an additional 506,857 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,395,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,016,000 after buying an additional 132,762 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,238,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 421,751 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 917,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,830,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,986,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol (Get Rating)

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.