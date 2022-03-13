Analysts Set Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Target Price at $5.43

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOS. StockNews.com upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of KOS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.24. 9,301,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,325,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.71 and a beta of 3.16.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

