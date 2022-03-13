Analysts Set NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price at $99.56

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.56.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NTAP traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,991,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,349. NetApp has a twelve month low of $66.93 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $89.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,329,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after buying an additional 87,969 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

