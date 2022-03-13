Analysts Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Target Price at C$3.88

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.88.

TCW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.85 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

TSE:TCW traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.27. 637,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,819. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$810.00 million and a P/E ratio of 48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.78.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

