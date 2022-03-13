Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $180.13

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.13.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $8,738,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.