Analysts Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $180.13

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,996. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.46. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $127.85 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $8,738,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $108,043,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,131,000 after purchasing an additional 425,621 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,135,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,045,000 after purchasing an additional 309,298 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 731.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,644,000 after purchasing an additional 284,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.