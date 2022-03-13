Analyzing Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) & Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This table compares Lithium Americas and Battle North Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas N/A N/A -$36.23 million ($0.49) -54.98 Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.35% -9.16% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Lithium Americas shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lithium Americas and Battle North Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 1 10 0 2.91 Battle North Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lithium Americas currently has a consensus price target of $39.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.07%. Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $2.65, suggesting a potential upside of 21.00%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Battle North Gold.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Battle North Gold on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithium Americas (Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Battle North Gold (Get Rating)

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.