AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ANAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $28.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $792.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,746,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,918,000 after purchasing an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,928 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.