Andreas Wicki Sells 140,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00.
- On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24.
Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.
About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)
Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.
