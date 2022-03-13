Andreas Wicki Sells 140,000 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Andreas Wicki sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $6,368,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Andreas Wicki sold 70,370 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.80.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Andreas Wicki sold 175,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $7,176,750.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $3,722,240.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 75.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.29.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $478,337,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,593 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 775,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

About Harmony Biosciences (Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

