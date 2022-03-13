AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AU. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.20 to $24.20 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.24.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $14.57 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1446 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $188,400,000 after acquiring an additional 88,949 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 4,253,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,245,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 393,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after purchasing an additional 59,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

