Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €57.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI – Get Rating) has been given a €57.00 ($61.96) price objective by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.50 ($82.07) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($81.52) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($61.96) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €66.82 ($72.63).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($89.16) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($119.67).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

