Anna Manz Acquires 12,226 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,975.71).
ITV stock opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.35.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.
About ITV (Get Rating)
ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.
See Also
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.