Anna Manz Acquires 12,226 Shares of ITV plc (LON:ITV) Stock

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) insider Anna Manz acquired 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £9,903.06 ($12,975.71).

ITV stock opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.34. ITV plc has a one year low of GBX 69.28 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.76). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 111.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 2.98%.

ITV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.23) price objective on shares of ITV in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 210 ($2.75) to GBX 215 ($2.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut shares of ITV to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 109 ($1.43) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 141.60 ($1.86).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

