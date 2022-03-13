Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.59). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($2.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.59) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.71) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

APLS stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.97. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $58,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,278,736. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

