Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in February

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the February 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Aperam from €67.00 ($72.83) to €63.00 ($68.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aperam has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

APEMY stock opened at $45.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Aperam has a 1-year low of $42.59 and a 1-year high of $65.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.93.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.4804 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

