Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Apple comprises 5.5% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. ERn Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.51.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $3.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.73. 96,837,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,487,695. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.