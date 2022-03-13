Applied Capital LLC Acquires 994 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Applied Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVUS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4,897.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,159,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 478,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $72.71 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.65 and a 52-week high of $81.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.09.

