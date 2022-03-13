Applied Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,905 Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Applied Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,720.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegion from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.80.

ALLE opened at $111.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $106.83 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.85.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.46 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.62% and a net margin of 16.84%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

