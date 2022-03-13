Applied Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.6% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCSH opened at $78.40 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $78.40 and a 12-month high of $82.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.