Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the manufacturing equipment provider on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Applied Materials has raised its dividend payment by 10.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Applied Materials has a dividend payout ratio of 10.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Applied Materials to earn $9.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.0%.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $123.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $112.14 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Cowen lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

