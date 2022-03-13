Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after buying an additional 2,995,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $294,726,000 after buying an additional 1,803,466 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $470,810,000 after buying an additional 1,732,627 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after buying an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.66.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. 6,013,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.14 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

