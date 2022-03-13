AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ATR traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.30. 237,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.77. AptarGroup has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $143.00.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 251,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,005,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 103.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.