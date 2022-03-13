ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF) Short Interest Update

ARB Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:ARBFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 60.3% from the February 13th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBFF opened at $37.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.85. ARB has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.45.

About ARB

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

