Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.47. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 3,404 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 249,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

