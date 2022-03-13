Aries Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average of $34.00. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $73.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,216 shares of company stock valued at $70,421 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.58.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

