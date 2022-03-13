Aries Wealth Management Invests $641,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,681 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after purchasing an additional 228,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after purchasing an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.71, for a total value of $91,195.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.54 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.69 and a 1-year high of $98.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.34.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 62.65%.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

