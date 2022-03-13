Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 8.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,906,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,282,000 after purchasing an additional 216,755 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 448,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 78,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $42.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 2.43. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

