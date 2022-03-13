Aries Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 275.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,759,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,538,000 after buying an additional 406,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 76,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,218.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,082 shares of company stock worth $9,410,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

