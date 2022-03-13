Aries Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RCD opened at $129.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.64. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.