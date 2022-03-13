Aries Wealth Management Takes $428,000 Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 18.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,651,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,318,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,331,000 after buying an additional 58,868 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Shares of NVTA opened at $7.26 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.17.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

