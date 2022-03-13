Aries Wealth Management Takes $588,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $82.37 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

