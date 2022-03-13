Arion Market Capitalization Tops $49,058.48 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 12th. Arion has a market capitalization of $49,058.48 and $4.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arion has traded up 32% against the US dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00046214 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.24 or 0.06579246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,187.08 or 1.00037883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041777 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 15,657,970 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

