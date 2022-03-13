Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Arrival has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrival by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Arrival in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

