Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $120.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of ARVN stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.21. 396,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,905. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $78.54. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1095.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 6,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $385,174.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $10,304,719.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $50,546,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,302,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,961,000 after buying an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Arvinas by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after buying an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Arvinas by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

