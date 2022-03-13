Arweave Price Hits $30.96 (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, Arweave has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $34.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $30.96 or 0.00078996 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00013138 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

