Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Asahi Group (OTCMKTS:ASBRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ASBRF opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.84. Asahi Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.
About Asahi Group (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Asahi Group (ASBRF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.