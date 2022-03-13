Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $63.00 at JMP Securities

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAN. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.23.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.52. Asana has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.83 per share, for a total transaction of $16,457,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,932,500 and have sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,121,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,394,000 after purchasing an additional 903,307 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Asana by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,513,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Asana by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Asana by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,373,000 after acquiring an additional 335,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Asana by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,786,000 after acquiring an additional 67,878 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

