Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Set at C$1.65 by Raymond James

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Rating) received a C$1.65 target price from analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. Ascot Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.84 and a 12-month high of C$1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$390.77 million and a P/E ratio of -47.27.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

