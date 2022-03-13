ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) versus Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Head to Head Analysis

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) and ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Peraso and ASE Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peraso 0 0 0 0 N/A ASE Technology 0 4 0 0 2.00

ASE Technology has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 15.55%. Given ASE Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ASE Technology is more favorable than Peraso.

Profitability

This table compares Peraso and ASE Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peraso -97.76% -39.84% -33.44% ASE Technology 11.23% 24.96% 10.08%

Volatility & Risk

Peraso has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASE Technology has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peraso and ASE Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peraso $6.80 million 2.74 -$3.78 million ($0.95) -2.25 ASE Technology $20.41 billion 0.75 $2.29 billion $1.03 6.81

ASE Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Peraso. Peraso is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASE Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of Peraso shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of ASE Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Peraso shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of ASE Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ASE Technology beats Peraso on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peraso (Get Rating)

Peraso, Inc. offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services. The company was founded on April 30, 2018 and is headquartered in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan.

