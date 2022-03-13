ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 24.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 119.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 6.1% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 10.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $105.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.74. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.