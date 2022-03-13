Ashraf K. Malik Sells 5,033 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CF opened at $96.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Berenberg Bank cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CF Industries by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

