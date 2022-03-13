Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

ASPN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The stock had a trading volume of 286,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,793. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03. Aspen Aerogels has a one year low of $16.33 and a one year high of $65.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

