Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AC opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $881.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85. Associated Capital Group has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 282.94% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $26,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,820. Corporate insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 107.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. 9.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

