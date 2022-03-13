Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Assurant were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assurant in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.90.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $169.95 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.07 and a 1 year high of $172.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.14.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Assurant had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

