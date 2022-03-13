Atb Cap Markets Lowers NFI Group (TSE:NFI) to Speculative

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a speculative rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

NFI has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$27.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$28.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

Get NFI Group alerts:

TSE NFI opened at C$15.17 on Thursday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$14.59 and a one year high of C$31.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s payout ratio is currently 1,345.94%.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 366,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$19.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,183,750.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$123,186,895.86. Insiders have bought 569,105 shares of company stock valued at $11,271,609 in the last three months.

NFI Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.