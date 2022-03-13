ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $41.73

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$41.73 and traded as high as C$42.42. ATCO shares last traded at C$42.42, with a volume of 415,326 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACO.X. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ATCO to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CSFB upgraded shares of ATCO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.76. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.72.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

